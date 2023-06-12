iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.15. 1,173,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

