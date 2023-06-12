iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.44

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 51877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $787.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.