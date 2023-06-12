iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.41

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 651432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 209,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 799.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 204,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 182,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

