iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $383.45

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $383.45 and last traded at $383.45, with a volume of 14832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.80.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

