iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,546. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.