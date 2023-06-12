iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,581. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

