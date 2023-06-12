iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,436,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 379,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 576,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 191,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 208,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,509 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

