iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.40

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 39179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

