iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after buying an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $184,963,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,771,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.36. 1,635,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,817. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

