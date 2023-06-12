iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $140.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.40.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $102.42 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

