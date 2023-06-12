IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $473,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,950 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRadimed stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.88 million, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

