Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.27. 695,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,355. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $148.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

