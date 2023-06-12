Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IXJ traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,291. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.