Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.63. 260,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

