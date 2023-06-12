Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $3,338,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

