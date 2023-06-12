InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
InspireMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
