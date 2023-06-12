Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.