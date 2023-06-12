Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $128,013.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FibroGen Price Performance
Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $17.46. 500,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.