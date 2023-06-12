Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $128,013.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $128,013.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $17.46. 500,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after purchasing an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

