Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,009,003.38 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 316,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,009,003.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Adcock sold 864,966 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,197.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $833,480.44.

On Friday, May 26th, Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $1,446,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

