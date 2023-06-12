Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,214,687,500.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,511. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.