Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,214,687,500.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,511. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

