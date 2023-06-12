Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,556,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,881.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. 105,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,227. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

