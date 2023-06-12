Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,556,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,881.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. 105,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,227. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.