Insider Buying: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 307,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 738,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

