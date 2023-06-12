Insider Buying: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.60. 297,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after buying an additional 579,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 3,729.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

