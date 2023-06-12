Insider Buying: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of AN stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.60. 297,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
