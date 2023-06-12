Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 14th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 0.3 %

Incitec Pivot stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

