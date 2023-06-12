Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 14th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Incitec Pivot Trading Down 0.3 %
Incitec Pivot stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.82.
About Incitec Pivot
