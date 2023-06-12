Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.04. 642,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

