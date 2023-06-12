Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.44

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.44 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 44460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market cap of $582.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

