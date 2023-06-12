HitBTC Token Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $663,120.75 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

