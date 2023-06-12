Head-To-Head Survey: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 0 7 1 0 2.13

Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $17.55, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.20 $162.00 million $1.11 12.53

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 9.44% 5.90% 2.60%

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

