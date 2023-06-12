Head-To-Head Analysis: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) versus Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -55.06% -21.85% -6.43% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.31 -$153.58 million ($1.72) -2.01 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.31%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corp. engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fuel for marine vessels. Its products include cargo vessel fuel and fishing boat fuel. The company was founded on July 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

