HC Wainwright Raises Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $26.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.68.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
