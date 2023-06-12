Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 6497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £162.20 million, a PE ratio of -144.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.38.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

