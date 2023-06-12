Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. ING Groep comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.