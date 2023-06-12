Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

QCOM stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,675,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.