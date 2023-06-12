Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.13 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.63. 268,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.