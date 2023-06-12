Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 565,052 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 565,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. Brookfield accounts for 2.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,252,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,930. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

