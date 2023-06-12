Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Acquired by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises approximately 4.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGAL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

