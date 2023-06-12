Grin Price Reaches $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $767,966.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00295319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00528683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.00396768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

