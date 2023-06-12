Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) PT Raised to GBX 625 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.46) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $5.95 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

