Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GODNU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 12th

Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:GODNU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 12th. Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Performance

GODNU stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

