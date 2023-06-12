Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MLPA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.01. 154,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
