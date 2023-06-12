Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $4.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.96. 12,035,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364,299. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,428,754 shares in the company, valued at $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,428,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,037,469.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 882,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 3,608,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

