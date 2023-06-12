GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,436 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $37.88. 682,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,305. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.