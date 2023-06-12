Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45. 1,549,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,725,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

