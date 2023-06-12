General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in General Motors were worth $343,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. 14,898,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,506. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

