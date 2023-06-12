G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,856.40 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00044563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00033982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.