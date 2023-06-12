Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $44,680 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

