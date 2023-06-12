Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.0 %

FMS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

