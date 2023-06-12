Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.70

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 212618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

