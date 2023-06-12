Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.2 %

FSUGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

