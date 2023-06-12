Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.2 %
FSUGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $32.32.
About Fortescue Metals Group
