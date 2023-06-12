Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHCUF remained flat at $15.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF)
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
- Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.